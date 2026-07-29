Last Sunday someone sat in your back row, left before the closing prayer, and nobody got their name.

That is where most follow-up dies. Not from bad intentions. From no plan.

Here is the plan.

She came, she sat, she left. Whether she comes back is decided in the next 72 hours, not next Sunday.

Why the first 72 hours decides whether a guest returns

Years ago I was serving on the hospitality team at our main campus when a first-time guest stood and talked with us for a while after service. We told him everything our church offered. All the benefits, programs, and activities for him to participate in. Sadly, we never asked him one question about his life, his family, or what brought him in that morning, and nobody captured his contact information. #Fail

A few years later he came back with a friend and told me at our Guest Info Center that no one had reached out after that first visit, so he tried another church nearby and stayed there. He was kind about it. No edge in his voice, no complaint, just a fact he assumed I already knew.

That one still sits with me. Not because of him, since he landed somewhere he is cared for, but because of everyone who never came back to tell me. “Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling” (1 Peter 4:9, NIV) was written about strangers at the door, not coffee in the lobby. I have wondered ever since how many people left a church feeling like an interruption and never tried another one.

Fresh concrete is workable for a short window. Then it sets. New guest follow-up works the same way.

Step 1: Capture the name before they reach the parking lot

You cannot follow up on someone you cannot identify. Capture is the whole ballgame.

Owner: Hospitality lead

Timing: During the service, not after

What works in a small church:

A short connect card in the seat back. Name, email, phone, and one checkbox: “I’d like someone to reach out.” Four fields, not fourteen.

A QR code on the screen during announcements linking to the same four fields on a free form tool.

A guest table with something worth stopping for. A coffee mug, a bag of local beans, a kid’s book. Not a brochure (Nobody walks across a lobby for a brochure).

One rule that changes everything: someone hands the card to the guest and asks them to fill it out. Cards in seat backs get a fraction of the response that cards handed over by a human get.

And while you have their attention, ask about them. A guest who gets a tour of your programs and no questions about their life leaves knowing about you and unknown by you. In a warm, conversational tone, not inquisition style, ask what brought them in. Ask if they have kids. If What area they live in. Their job. What brought them to your church. Then write down the answer.

Guest information stays inside the follow-up team. It does not go to the whole volunteer list, and it does not go into a group text.

And, just for clarity, make sure your Host/Hospitality team are nice and friendly, not the church curmudgeon!

The card simply stuck in the seat back of a pew rarely comes back. The card handed over by a person almost always does. Capturing a guest’s basic contact info is the whole ballgame.

Step 2: Sunday afternoon, a real human sends a real message

Owner: One named person on the Connect team. One. Not a rotation, not a committee.

Timing: Between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. Sunday

The message is short, it comes from a personal number or personal email, and it uses their name.

“Hi Maria, this is Mary from Grace Chapel. I saw you were with us this morning and I wanted to say thanks for coming. No agenda here. If you have any questions about the church, I’m easy to reach.”

That is it. No event invitation. No sermon link. No “we’d love to see you again,” which every guest reads as a bland, heartless form letter.

Then the hard part: do not send a second message that day.

Step 3: Tuesday, a card goes in the mail

Owner: Campus pastor or ministry director

Timing: Mailed Tuesday

Handwritten. Four sentences. Signed with a first name.

Mail feels almost quaint now, which is exactly why it works. Your guest gets eleven emails and an Amazon package most days. They will get one, unique, caring card.

Keep a box of blank cards and stamps in the office so this never depends on someone running an errand.

Also, it’s usually best to have guys reach out to guys and women reach out to women, or it can get awkward… (yes, I have seen it get weird).

Your guest got eleven emails on Tuesday. They got one card. This is the entire follow-up stack: a pen, a stamp, and somebody's name in the owner column.

Step 4: Wednesday, one specific invitation with a name attached

Owner: The same person from Step 2

Timing: 48 to 72 hours after the visit

Vague invitations fail. “Check out our website” fails. “We have lots of ways to get connected” fails.

Give them one next step, and make it a room full of people in the same position they are in. A Connect Class where new guests meet other new guests, plus a few volunteers and staff, beats a calendar of eleven options every time.

Try this:

"Hi Maria, our Connect Class meets Sunday at 9:15 in the room right off the lobby. Mostly folks who are brand new, like you. I'll be there and I'd save you a seat. The coffee is mediocre but the people are worth it! LOL"

A name, a time, a room, and a person who will be standing there. That is the difference between an invitation and an advertisement.

Step 5: Stop at 72 hours

This is the step everybody skips, and it costs churches guests.

After the third touch, the guest moves to your regular email list and out of active follow-up. No fourth text. No fifth. Pursuit that ignores silence stops feeling like care and starts feeling like a sales funnel.

If they respond, the relationship continues naturally. If they do not, you honored them by stopping. Both outcomes are faithful.

The tools you actually need

A free form tool for digital capture (Google Forms works)

One shared spreadsheet with six columns: Name, Contact, Visit Date, Step 2 Done, Step 3 Done, Step 4 Done

A box of blank cards and a roll of stamps

One phone

Those are all the tools you need to make this happen. If your church runs Ministry Platform or Planning Center, use it. If your church runs on a shared Google account and a shoebox, this still works.

What to measure and when to review

Track two numbers only:

Percentage of guests contacted within 24 hours Percentage of guests who return within 30 days

Review both quarterly with the Connect team. If the first number is under 80%, your problem is ownership, not effort. Someone’s name is not on the step.

The part nobody puts in the SOP

A system does not care about people. People care about people. The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) exists so that caring does not depend on whoever happened to remember.

Boaz noticed a foreigner gleaning in the corner of his field and asked one question: “Who does that young woman belong to?” (Ruth 2:5, NIV). He noticed. Then he acted. The whole line of David runs through that moment up to the Messiah!

Your Sunday has a Ruth in it. Somebody has to ask.

Guests do not need your whole system. They need one person who remembers their name by Wednesday.

Three questions for your next Connect/New Guest team meeting

Who, by name, owns the Sunday afternoon message? How many guests did we contact within 24 hours last month? If nobody knows, that is the answer. What is our specific invitation, with a room and a time attached?

Tell me where your follow-up breaks down. I read every comment and I write with real problems in mind.

>Curtis

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