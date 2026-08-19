Curtis Copeland

Curtis Copeland

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Joseph P. Duchesne's avatar
Joseph P. Duchesne
13h

Thank you Curtis for this timely reminder and primer on relational prayer. Too many times we rush our encounter with God and use him almost like a genie in a bottle. Imagine how it feels for a parent to only have interactions with their child when the child needs something. Over time, the parent will start to feel used and the child will really lose any sense of who the parent really is.

Also appreciate the leader section. Helps give ideas for leaders to apply it in their particular context. Nice touch!

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