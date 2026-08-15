If your ministry runs on a tiny group of saints with heroic calendars, you’re not leading a team. You’re managing an emergency room.

Healthy churches function because of high-engagement and participation of competent lay-leaders.

The Bible even says we can not do it all ourselves : “You and the people with you will certainly wear yourselves out, for the thing is too heavy for you. You are not able to do it alone.” - Exodus 18:18

Meanwhile, the faithful few keep bleeding emotionally, and quietly.

A quick personal observation over the decades of ministry: I’ve watched a handful of leaders grow resentful while still smiling while volunteering service. Then, one day they disappear. They ghost the very people they were meant to lead.

I’ve also watched churches celebrate commitment while building a system that punishes it.

People drift, ministries stall, and the same names carry the cross of the churches operations.

Then we call it a volunteer problem. Honestly, it’s often a shepherding problem.

To confront apathy without manipulation, leaders must preach identity, clarify expectations, and pursue people personally with gospel-shaped invitations. Let’s examine these from a biblical basis.

Does your volunteer org chart look like this?

Why are your best volunteers always the first to say yes?

When the church normalizes low commitment, devoted servants become the default replacement for everyone else’s obedience, and the body suffers.

It’s like a gym membership card that sits in a wallet for months. The card exists, the intention exists, but the results never show up. Meanwhile one friend trains every day and gets asked to move everybody’s furniture because “well, after all, you’re strong, right!?!?!?.”

Paul’s picture of the church as one body demands shared responsibility, not shared spectatorship (1 Corinthians 12:12-27). This is also emphasized in 1 Peter 4:10: “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.”

Serving in Church is not just personal preference; it is managing resources that belong to someone else, God. And, simply sitting on the sidelines is negligence of stewardship of what God has given.

Yes, there are some exceptions for seasons of life, illness, family problems, etc. But, in general, Christians are clearly called to serve one another.

The New Testament ties maturity to participation and involvement, not merely hearing (James 1:22). In the Old Testament, hearing was directly connected to obedient action. Deuteronomy 6:4-5 clarifies this, “Hear O Israel, The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.” When we hear God’s word, we are to respond in action, with our soul and strength. Not critique ot nod in agreement.

And leaders are warned that careless burdens crush people (Acts 20:28-30 calls shepherds to guard the flock, including from slow damage inside the church).

Now let’s get practical with two applications

Audit the workload, not the attitudes. Make a list of every recurring responsibility and write the down name who owns it. If the same names appear everywhere, you’ve found the real trouble, Then decide what stops this week so your best people can breathe. This is the step most of you won’t do, because you know what it will look like. I challenge you as a shepherd to lean into this for the sake of those serving saints.

Name the discipleship gap out loud. In a huddle, say it plainly: serving isn’t extra credit, it’s one of God’s training grounds for love and maturity. Tie it to the body of believers described in 1 Corinthians 12, then ask leaders to stop celebrating over-commitment. And remember, some people have lingering thoughts they need to earn their way back into God’s graces. There are people in our churches who serve out of compulsion and guilt, instead of calling and grace. Let them know and experience the freedom they have in Christ.

How do you say this and not put a guilt trip on people?

Apathy doesn’t get healed by vague announcements. It gets challenged by clear expectations rooted in biblical identity, and it gets warmed by personal invitation.

Think about a youth soccer team. If the coach says, “Show up if you feel like it,” the best kids play every position and the rest wander. If the coach says, “Here’s the plan, here’s your spot, and we need you,” the whole team aligns and has consistent structure.

Peter anchors the church in identity and mission: God forms a people to declare His praise, not to consume religious goods (1 Peter 2:9).

Paul says God prepared good works for believers to walk in, not admire from a distance (Ephesians 2:10).

And leaders are told to equip the saints for ministry so the body grows up into Christ (Ephesians 4:11-6).

Here’s the thing. Use these three encouragements, and genuinely mean them.

The identity: “I’m asking because I see Christ in you. You’re not a bench warmer in God’s family. Would you pray about taking a real place on the team for the next ninety days?” The clarity: “We’re building a simple pathway: gather, grow, serve. If you call this your church, we’ll help you take one next step. Which step is yours right now?” The honest burden: “Our current load is landing on a few people and it isn’t healthy. We’re widening the bench. I’m inviting you into something meaningful, not pressuring you. Can we talk through where you fit?”

What’s next?

Build a short membership or foundations class that states expectations plainly: worship, community, serving, giving, and personal discipleship rhythms. Anchor it in Ephesians 4 and 1 Peter 2. Keep it simple, repeat it often, and make it normal.

Stop recruiting for need and start inviting for their personal formation and growth. When you ask, connect the role to spiritual growth and love for the body, not just filling a slot.

How do you pursue lukewarm people without chasing them forever?

Personal follow up is shepherding, and Scripture calls lukewarm believers to repentance and renewed fellowship with Jesus, not comfortable distance.

A smoke alarm with a dying battery chirps at 2 a m. It isn’t trying to annoy you. It’s warning you that something is failing quietly. A wise leader doesn’t throw the alarm away. They replace the battery and thank God for the warning.

Jesus confronted a church that settled into lukewarm religion and called them to repentance and renewed fellowship with Him (Revelation 3:15-20).

Paul told believers to serve the Lord with real spiritual heat, not a half awake faith (Romans 12:11).

And Jesus described shepherding as going after the drifting one, not to shame them, but to restore them (Luke 15:4-7).

Let’s slow down and be specific:

Create a fringe list with names, not labels. Identify those who have faded in attendance or serving. Assign each name to a leader for a real conversation in the next two weeks. Use Luke 15 as the heart posture, not a scorecard.

Use a three question re engagement call that leads to a next step. “How’s your heart with the Lord right now?” “What’s been pulling you away from the body?” “What’s one next step you can take this month: worship, group, serving, or a conversation with a caring shepherd?” Then offer one clear on ramp to serve, and schedule it asap.



Prayer for purpose in your congregation:

Jesus, we confess how quickly we settle into autopilot and activities. Forgive us for treating Your church like an event to be planned or entertainment for our enjoyment. Give us, as leaders, the courage to speak the truth in love, clearly, compellingly, and love patiently with those who don’t participate in Your purposes. Warm up what’s grown cold, starting with us, and teach us to serve with joy and fervor. Lead wandering hearts back to You, and protect the faithful servants from crushing loads, especially the work You did not call them (or us) to carry.

In Jesus’s name, amen.

Takeaway:

Church apathy shrinks when Jesus gets centered, expectations get clear, and shepherds pursue people by name.

Church shepherds: What step of obedience is right in front of you this week?

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