Curtis Copeland

Curtis Copeland

Home
Notes
Archive
About

July 2026

March 2026

How to Preach and Teach: 3 Steps to Ensure A Small Group Bible Study or Sunday School Lesson Sticks
How To Bridge the Gap Between Biblical Literacy and Spiritual Vitality
  Curtis Copeland
Gossip Prevention: A Guide for Church Leaders to Squelch Rumors and Strengthen Unity
The High Cost of Secret Whispers: Why Your Church Culture Needs a Gossip-Resistant Foundation Right Now
  Curtis Copeland
3 Critical Steps to Building a Church Hospitality Ministry
Hospitality is more than friendliness. It is love made visible through wise preparation, spiritual attentiveness, and simple next steps.
  Curtis Copeland
Discipleship by Algorithm: Recovering Spiritual Formation in a Deadly Digital Age
Why Merely More Sermons Won’t Make Stronger Saints (Hint: authentic discipleship)
  Curtis Copeland

January 2026

Same Volunteers Each Week? 3 Step Leadership Pipeline for Church Leaders That Builds a Bench
The 90 Day Leadership Track: How to identify faithful servants and equip them for meaningful ministry impact without the burnout.
  Curtis Copeland
Lord, Do It Again - A New Campus Prayer
Encouragement for Church Plants and Nomadic Church Campuses Without a Permanent "Home"
  Curtis Copeland
10 Volunteer Orientation Essentials for Ministry Leaders that Build Clarity Fast To Stop Future Fires
(so you can train confidently, keep standards consistent, and retain joyful volunteers)
  Curtis Copeland
The De-Decorating Delegation Debacle (Don't Make My Mistake)
How One Afternoon of Complete Chaos Taught Me the Exodus 18 Secret to Avoiding Burnout and Organizational Overload
  Curtis Copeland
The Faithful Few Are Not Fuel for Burnout
From Exhausted to Engaged: Practical Ways to Reduce Volunteer Burnout and Dramatically Improve Retention in Your Church or Ministry
  Curtis Copeland
© 2026 Curtis Copeland · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture