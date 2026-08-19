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How To Teach Your Congregation To Stop Using Prayer Like Shopping on Amazon
Practical, Scripture-grounded tools to move your congregation from anxiety-driven asking to Father-centered worship, rhythm, and discipleship tool.
22 hrs ago
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Curtis Copeland
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3 Simple Solutions to Prevent Burnout in Your Best People
As volunteer coordinators, we know churches can easily burn out their most faithful servants by treating widespread consumer apathy as a volunteer…
Aug 15
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Curtis Copeland
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July 2026
The First 72 Hours: A New Guest Follow-Up Plan for Connect Team Leaders
A Step-by-step guest follow-up process any small church can run with a phone, a form, and three volunteers
Jul 29
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Curtis Copeland
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March 2026
How to Preach and Teach: 3 Steps to Ensure A Small Group Bible Study or Sunday School Lesson Sticks
How To Bridge the Gap Between Biblical Literacy and Spiritual Vitality
Mar 16
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Curtis Copeland
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Gossip Prevention: A Guide for Church Leaders to Squelch Rumors and Strengthen Unity
The High Cost of Secret Whispers: Why Your Church Culture Needs a Gossip-Resistant Foundation Right Now
Mar 15
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Curtis Copeland
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3 Critical Steps to Building a Church Hospitality Ministry
Hospitality is more than friendliness. It is love made visible through wise preparation, spiritual attentiveness, and simple next steps.
Mar 12
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Curtis Copeland
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Discipleship by Algorithm: Recovering Spiritual Formation in a Deadly Digital Age
Why Merely More Sermons Won’t Make Stronger Saints (Hint: authentic discipleship)
Mar 6
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Curtis Copeland
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January 2026
Same Volunteers Each Week? 3 Step Leadership Pipeline for Church Leaders That Builds a Bench
The 90 Day Leadership Track: How to identify faithful servants and equip them for meaningful ministry impact without the burnout.
Jan 29
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Curtis Copeland
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Lord, Do It Again - A New Campus Prayer
Encouragement for Church Plants and Nomadic Church Campuses Without a Permanent "Home"
Jan 17
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Curtis Copeland
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10 Volunteer Orientation Essentials for Ministry Leaders that Build Clarity Fast To Stop Future Fires
(so you can train confidently, keep standards consistent, and retain joyful volunteers)
Jan 14
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Curtis Copeland
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The De-Decorating Delegation Debacle (Don't Make My Mistake)
How One Afternoon of Complete Chaos Taught Me the Exodus 18 Secret to Avoiding Burnout and Organizational Overload
Jan 13
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Curtis Copeland
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The Faithful Few Are Not Fuel for Burnout
From Exhausted to Engaged: Practical Ways to Reduce Volunteer Burnout and Dramatically Improve Retention in Your Church or Ministry
Jan 8
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Curtis Copeland
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© 2026 Curtis Copeland
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