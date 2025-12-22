Curtis Copeland - Equip, Edify & Encourage!

Welcome!

And seriously, thank you for being here.

We’re living in a world drowning in info-tainment, AI slop, and half-baked leadership content. This publication is different on purpose: faithfulness, practical tools, and shepherd-hearted leadership with grace and grit.

I’m Curtis Copeland, a Campus Operations Manager and Elder who’s spent 20+ years learning a simple lesson: great ministry isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing the right things with excellence, so the people of God get more of our presence and less of our panic. (Colossians 3:23)

Who this is for

This is for the second-chair leaders who carry the “how it actually happens” weight:

Volunteer leaders and volunteer managers

Elders and deacons

Campus pastors and ministry directors

Ops, admin, and behind-the-scenes doers who want less administrative screen time and more discipleship time

Leaders who have changed roles and responsibilities needing best practices

Church plants, small to mid-sized churches needing practical “how-to’s”

Those faithful few who are usually there to turn the key and open up in the morning and set the alarm at night (you are the unsung heroes and backbone of your church!) God sees your sweat and tears for His flock. (Hebrews 6:10)

If your Sundays run on prayer, coffee, and duct tape, you’re among friends.

What guides everything I write

Equip the saints for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)

Edify and Encourage one another (1 Thessalonians 5:11)

Do everything in a fitting and orderly way (1 Corinthians 14:40)

What you’ll get here

Field-tested tools: checklists, SOPs, frameworks, scripts, and templates you can use today, all biblically based.

Leadership encouragement: honest, biblical, hopeful, and practical

The occasional laugh: because if we can’t find joy in the chaos, we might start listing “labeling storage bins” as a spiritual gift

Who this publication is NOT for

Senior pastors looking for weekly sermon content or “vision-casting only” material

Platform-first thought leaders chasing influence, virality, or personal branding

Mega-church executives focused mainly on scaling systems, KPIs, and organizational polish

Consultant-only leaders who want theory, not the messy reality of people and Sundays

People who dislike practical details like SOP’s, check-in flows, volunteer onboarding, follow-up, or clear expectations

If you’re looking for hot takes on cool church trends , this won’t scratch that itch.

This is not written to impress people who already have a media team, a green room, and a brand strategist.

This is for the implementers, the shepherds, and the servant-leaders who want ministry to be healthy, sustainable, and joyful (1 Peter 5:2–3).

Want to help me aim this better?

Drop a comment on any post and tell me: What are you leading right now, and where does it feel stuck? What is your biggest challenge in managing ministry right now? I write with real people and real pain points in mind. (Galatians 6:2)

Grateful to build His Kingdom with you,

>Curtis

Follow me (as i follow Jesus!):